Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

