Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $21.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

PK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 2,079,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,733,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,142,000 after acquiring an additional 860,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

