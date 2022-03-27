Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the highest is $4.79. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.04 to $21.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $395.07. 449,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.40 and its 200-day moving average is $381.55. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

