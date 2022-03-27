Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.43. Baidu posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $12.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baidu.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,024,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,592,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.54. 3,643,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

