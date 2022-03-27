Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.78. 765,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,744. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

