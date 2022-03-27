Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145,865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

NYSE:REXR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,250. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.