Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.18. 387,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

