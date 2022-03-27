Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 571,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,309,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

