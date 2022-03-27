Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

