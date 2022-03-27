Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $565,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in 3M by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.46. 2,247,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average is $170.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

