Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $45.07. 843,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,050. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.12%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

