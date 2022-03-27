Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JCYGY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.