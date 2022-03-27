Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 1,483,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,006. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.29%.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.