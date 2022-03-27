Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KUBTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kubota currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Kubota alerts:

Shares of Kubota stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,077. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.