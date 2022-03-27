Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.78 Million

Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $376.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.60 million and the highest is $382.40 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $355.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,012,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.50. 309,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $271.51 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.