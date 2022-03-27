John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,673 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,090,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.