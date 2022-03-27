Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,718 New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 60.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYC stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,521. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.03%.

About New York City REIT (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.