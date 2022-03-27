Spire Wealth Management Acquires 135 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 843.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,274,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,109,000 after purchasing an additional 114,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.99. 1,055,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,975. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.91 and a 12-month high of $337.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.78.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.