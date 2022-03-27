UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,096 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUNG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 165,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market cap of $872.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.30. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $50.62.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.