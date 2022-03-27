UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,745 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $34,528,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 48.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after buying an additional 676,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $8,444,000.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE SGFY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 1,196,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.92. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. Signify Health’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

