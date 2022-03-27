Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

HYHG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,714 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25.

