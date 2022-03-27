Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Decreases By 83.6%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

