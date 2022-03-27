Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Decreases By 83.6%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.