Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

