Brokerages Anticipate Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

Shares of CDZI remained flat at $$2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 143,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Cadiz by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cadiz by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cadiz by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

