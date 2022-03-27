Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 66.0% in March

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCPCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 38,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,317. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

