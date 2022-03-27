Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 66.0% in March

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NCPCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 38,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,317. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
