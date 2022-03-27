Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $30.01 million and approximately $43,572.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

