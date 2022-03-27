45,207 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.2% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,263,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.12. 3,496,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

