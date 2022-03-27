UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,728,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,870,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,754. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

