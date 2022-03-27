Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,308. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

