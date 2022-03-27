UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 253,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,945,000.

TUR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 272,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

