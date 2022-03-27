DLD Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

DLD Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Coherent worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $272.82. 491,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,852. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.33 and a 200-day moving average of $258.85. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $273.17.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

