Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Summit Materials by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter.

SUM remained flat at $$31.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 940,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,399. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

