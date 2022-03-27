Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 150,916 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UUUU. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,591. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.