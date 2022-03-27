Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.52. 691,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 135,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.