Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $710,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.