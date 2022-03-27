Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,609. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.