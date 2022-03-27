Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €63.74

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.10 ($69.34).

Several brokerages recently commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

BOSS stock traded up €1.91 ($2.10) during trading on Friday, hitting €51.60 ($56.70). 864,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($65.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

