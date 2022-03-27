Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TFC stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.
Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.