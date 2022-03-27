Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

