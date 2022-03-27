Yaupon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 83,746 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,499. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.17. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

