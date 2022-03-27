Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 2.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,916. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

