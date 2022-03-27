Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.5 days.

NKRKF stock remained flat at $$16.80 during midday trading on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

