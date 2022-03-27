Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTLC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 86,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.36.
