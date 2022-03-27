Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the February 28th total of 2,965,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POYYF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.54. 1,199,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,485. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

