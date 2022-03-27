PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in PayPal were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PYPL stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.76. 12,373,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,068,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

