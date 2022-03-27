Hoertkorn Richard Charles Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 0.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

STZ traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.41. The stock had a trading volume of 489,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,013.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

