4,118 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 16.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.78. 765,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,744. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average is $117.03.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

