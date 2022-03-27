Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $860,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. 12,252,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,756,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

