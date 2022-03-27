Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,252,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756,404. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

