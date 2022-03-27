Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $622.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,179. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.72 and a 52-week high of $622.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.93.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.